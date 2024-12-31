CM Vijayan lauds M T Vasudevan Nair's contribution to Kerala's literary, cultural landscape

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday showered praise on late legendary writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair for his careful guidance of society through his literary works.

Describing Nair's writings as political and historical chronicles of the state, Vijayan called him one of the rare geniuses Malayalam has contributed to world literature.

Vijayan made these remarks while inaugurating a commemoration meeting organized by the State Cultural Department at the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram to pay tribute to the late film maker.

He noted that Nair's talent transcended categories, leaving an indelible mark on the socio-cultural fabric of Kerala.

"MT's influence was not only through his literary works but also through his humanistic attitude, which endeared him to the hearts of people," Vijayan added.

People from various walks of life, including ministers, MLAs, other public representatives, writers, and film personalities, attended the event and shared their memories of the late writer.

Several programmes including a display of his literary works and movie scripts, a photo exhibition showcasing significant moments of his life were also held on the sidelines of the meeting. PTI LGK ROH