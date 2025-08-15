CM Vijayan launches next-gen ERSS to speed up emergency services

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a revamped version of the ERSS on Friday, aimed at reducing response times for emergency services in the state.

Vijayan unveiled the next-generation Emergency Response Support System at the police headquarters here, according to a statement from the State Police Media Centre.

Under the system, dialling 112 connects callers to police, ambulance, and fire services.

"The new-generation 112 is designed to improve service availability and ensure faster responses using technology. With this upgrade, response times can be reduced by about three minutes compared to the current system," the release said.

The revamped ERSS includes features such as registering complaints via WhatsApp, web requests, and chatbots; using location-based services (LBS) and emergency location services (ELS) to pinpoint callers’ real-time locations; and equipping all police vehicles with tablets, mobile phones, and GPS for seamless communication, it added.

Additionally, Internet of Things (IoT) security devices, designed to alert others in emergencies and enable rapid assistance, have been integrated with the ERSS, it further said.

Under the new system, calls to 112 from anywhere in Kerala are routed to a centralised control centre, which then directs the nearest police vehicle to the caller’s location. The service is also accessible through the SOS button on the police’s official mobile app, Pol App, the release added. PTI HMP SSK