CM Vijayan meets CPI secretary, ministers to ease rift over PM SHRI MoU

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam here on Monday in an effort to resolve the rift with the LDF ally over the state government signing the MoU for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Vijayan, who was touring Oman when the CPI openly expressed dissent over the LDF government's decision to sign the MoU with the Centre, returned to the state on Sunday night.

After attending the CPI(M) state secretariat meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning, the chief minister travelled to Alappuzha to participate in various events, including the 79th anniversary observance of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.

CPI ministers K Rajan, G R Anil, J Chinchurani, and P Prasad declined to comment on the issue earlier in the day, saying the decision would be taken by the party executive and announced by Viswam.

The CPI state executive met around noon to discuss the PM SHRI issue.

During the meeting, Viswam stepped out of the party office and told reporters that he would meet the chief minister at the Alappuzha guest house in the evening.

Later in the afternoon, Viswam and the CPI ministers arrived at the Guest House around 3.30 pm for discussions with the CM.

The meeting between Vijayan and Viswam lasted for nearly an hour.

Following the talks, Vijayan also held a brief meeting with CPI ministers Rajan, Anil, and Prasad, which lasted about 20 minutes.

By 5 pm, the CPI secretariat meeting began, attended by Viswam and the party's ministers.

Meanwhile, the CM left for Vayalar to attend the public meeting marking the 79th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.