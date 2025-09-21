CM Vijayan pays tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his samadhi day

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid tribute to renowned social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his Samadhi day, remembering the spiritual leader as a guiding force for equality and justice.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister recalled how the Guru led society at a time when casteism and blind superstitions were widespread, laying the foundation for modern Kerala.

"We must continue, with strength, the efforts initiated by Sree Narayana Guru to bring humanity together under the shade of compassion," he wrote.

Vijayan said the Guru's messages continue to inspire the fight against caste discrimination and communal divisions.

He called on people to work towards making Kerala a model society, where everyone lives in brotherhood.

Sree Narayana Guru, a visionary social reformer and spiritual leader who championed equality, unity, and human dignity, lived during the 19th and early 20th centuries, from 1855 to 1928.