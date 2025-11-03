CM Vijayan releases CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan’s autobiography

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday released the autobiography of CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan.

The book, titled 'Ithaanu Ente Jeevitham' (This is My Life), has been published by Mathrubhumi Books.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister handed over a copy of the book to writer T Padmanabhan.

Vijayan said Jayarajan’s autobiography holds significance as a factual account of a communist’s life, reflecting not just his personal journey but also the story of the movement and the times.

"Jayarajan took the right stand when there were differences over policies within the party," the chief minister said.

Recalling his experiences with Jayarajan, Vijayan noted that the CPI(M) leader had to face false and misleading campaigns and endure several baseless allegations.

Several senior CPI(M) leaders and LDF ministers attended the function.

Last year, another publisher had announced the release of Jayarajan’s autobiography, and purported excerpts from it—including critical remarks about the LDF government and the CPI(M)—were circulated in the media.

Jayarajan, however, dismissed those claims, saying he had not written anything of that sort and was still working on the book. He later lodged a complaint against the publisher, following which the police registered a case.