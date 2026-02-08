CM Vijayan slams Centre for saying increasing paddy production 'burden' to country

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the Centre's stance that an increase in paddy production was a "burden" on the country, calling it a challenge to farmers and a reflection of hostility towards Kerala.

In a statement, the chief minister said the central government has demanded that Kerala discontinue the additional incentive bonus being given to paddy farmers.

Vijayan said the Union Finance Ministry's Expenditure Secretary had officially informed that since paddy production was more than required, procurement costs would become a burden on the public exchequer.

Vijayan said a letter conveying this position had been received by the State Chief Secretary.

The CM said the state government supports paddy farmers by providing a bonus over and above the Minimum Support Price fixed by the Centre, and questioned why the union government was uncomfortable with this.

He pointed out that Kerala provides an additional Rs 6.31 per kilogram for paddy procurement.

Those who do not hesitate to write off corporate loans worth thousands of crores of rupees were portraying the bonus given to paddy farmers as a major burden, he alleged.

By interpreting increased production as a liability, pressure was being exerted on the state to review the existing bonus policy, Vijayan said, adding that this reflected a hostile attitude not only towards farmers but towards Kerala as a whole.

He also asked whether the move was the first step towards opening the market to American agricultural products as part of the Indo-US trade agreement.

The chief minister further said the Centre was taking such steps even as it failed to release its share of assistance due to paddy farmers on time.

Vijayan's hard-hitting statement came a day after ruling LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw its direction given to discontinue the additional incentive bonus provided by the state government for paddy procurement.

Ramakrishnan had alleged that such an intervention would weaken the country's food self-sufficiency.

He had also urged strong protests against the move and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Centre's decision, stating that it poses a threat to the country's food security.

On January 9, V Vualnam, Secretary (Expenditure) in the Union Ministry of Finance, wrote to Kerala Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, asking the state to review its existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing the additional incentive on wheat and paddy.

The letter also requested that the focus be shifted towards incentives to promote the cultivation of pulses, oilseeds and millets, in line with national priorities on nutrition security, Atmanirbharta and sustainable agriculture.

It stated that bumper production of wheat and paddy had resulted in wheat and rice stocks far exceeding the requirements for the Public Distribution System, buffer norms, and other welfare and contingency needs.

"The surplus continues to rise year after year, creating a significant and recurring burden on the public exchequer," the letter said.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad had rejected the Centre's suggestion, terming it "unacceptable", and said no compromise would be made on paddy cultivation. PTI LGK KH