CM Vijayan slams Congress for defeat in 3 state polls; LoP Satheesan retaliates

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised the Congress over its loss in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, saying it was a result of "greed and lust for power", drawing a sharp reaction from senior Congress leader V D Satheesan.

Advertisment

Targeting the Congress, Vijayan said the party thought it was competent to win against the BJP on its own, and therefore, it did not join forces with other INDIA alliance parties in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to present a united front against the BJP.

"Had they joined hands with the other parties, this would not have been the result. They were greedy and lusted for power. They wanted it all for themselves. That is what led to this situation in those states. If everyone was together, the result would have been an entirely different one," Vijayan, a CPI(M) veteran, said at a press conference here.

Vijayan, whose party is part of opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was responding to queries on what led to the poll defeat of the Congress in the three states, two of which -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- were ruled by the grand old party.

Advertisment

Hitting back at the chief minister, Satheesan, who is also the leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, said that Vijayan appeared more happy with the Congress' defeat than BJP Kerala chief K Surendran.

He also called the chief minister a "cheater" for blaming the governor in connection with the Kannur University vice chancellor's appointment. Satheesan alleged that it was Vijayan who had pressured the governor to re-appoint the vice chancellor.

He also alleged that Vijayan is the one who helped to "weaken" the alliance for the sake of the Sangh Parivar, and therefore, "we do not want any advice from him".

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Vijayan said in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath's stand against joining forces with the Samajwadi Party (SP), which had influence in some areas of that state, led to the defeat of the grand old party there.

The SP is also a part of the INDIA bloc.

The Kerala chief minister said veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had offered to share seats with the SP, but Nath was against the same and in such a situation, the party leadership ought to have intervened.

Advertisment

"They did not intervene even after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out in an explosive manner," he said.

In Rajasthan too, the same thing happened with the Congress declining to work together with other secular parties, including the CPI(M), there, he claimed.

This also led to CPI(M) losing two of the seats earlier held by it, albeit by small margins, Vijayan said. "If they had joined forces with us, it would not have happened," the chief minister said.

Advertisment

On being asked whether the Left party needed the Congress to win, Vijayan said the issue was not whether CPI(M) needed the grand old party. "The issue was to defeat the BJP. For that we all needed to be united," he said.

The Congress going at it alone in Chhattisgarh was also the reason for its loss there, he claimed.

Vijayan also alleged that Nath, during the poll campaign, made some non-secular statements which also contributed to the Congress' loss in Madhya Pradesh. "He came to the forefront as a Hanuman sewak. The message it sent out was troublesome. What was the idea or intent of his statements?" he said.

Advertisment

"He himself led the way to becoming the B team of the BJP. The Congress leadership also did not do anything to rectify or prevent it. They tried to be a part of it," he alleged.

Stung by the chief minister's strong criticism of the Congress, Satheesan alleged that Vijayan was the main culprit in the Kannur vice chancellor re-appointment issue and that is why he was not seeking the resignation of state Higher Education Minister R Bindu for writing letters to the governor on the issue.

He also criticised the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government's outreach programme, by terming it an "obscene drama".

He alleged that instead of sitting in the state capital and working to resolve the financial crisis in Kerala, the chief minister and his cabinet went on a tour for 44 days.

The LoP also claimed that even the Kerala High Court has said that the government has no authority to collect money from panchayats for the programme.

Satheesan also accused the Left government of cheating the public as the state finance minister has directed that cheques or more than Rs 1 lakh should not be encashed.

Vijayan had on Sunday also said that the poll outcome in the three Hindi heartland states was the result of the Congress going at it alone.

The CPI(M) had also alleged that "infighting" within the grand old party, "hunger for power" and some of its leader's working as "undercover agents of the BJP", all led to its loss in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP had a day ago swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and inflicted a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave, after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the BRS in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the BJP in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown. PTI HMP NB ANB ANB