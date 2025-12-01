CM Vijayan stresses collective efforts to check spread of HIV

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday underscored the significance of collective efforts to stop the spread of HIV infection and said the virus has been brought under control in 99.8 percent of those infected in the state.

On the occassion of the "World AIDS Day", the CM noted that 83 per cent of the estimated number of HIV infected people have been identified in the state.

Of these, more than 95 percent are receiving Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART). The virus has been brought under control among 99.8 percent of those infected, he said in a Facebook post.

While the HIV prevalence among adults is 0.20 percent in the country, it is 0.07 percent in Kerala, he said.

"Even though our state has a low HIV prevalence, the 4,477 new infections reported over the past three years are a matter of concern," Vijayan said.

In line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, countries around the world are striving to eliminate new HIV infections by 2030, he pointed out.

The CM highlighted the need to ensure treatment, care, support, and services to the people infected with the disease and to eliminate the discrimination that persists in society towards them.

Coordinated interventions are being implemented across the state for this purpose.

"By participating in awareness drives and prevention activities, we can work together to check the spread of HIV. Let this World AIDS Day strengthen our collective efforts," Vijayan added. PTI LGK ROH