CM Vijayan to inaugurate Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway Phase 1 on Feb 26

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Marking a milestone in Kerala's inland waterways development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase of 280-km Akkulam-Chettuva Water Way at Chilakoor Beach Park in Varkala on February 26.

The Water Way, spanning across different districts, is a major component of the state government's flagship West Coast Canal Renovation project, which is set to accelerate Kerala's sustainable and inclusive development by unlocking immense opportunities in multiple verticals including logistics and tourism, an official release said here on Friday.

V Joy, MLA, will preside over the function scheduled at 4.30 pm, where Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty will be the chief guest.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate on the occasion the Chilakoor Tourism Project, and a string of other development initiatives completed by the Inland Navigation Department as part of the West Coast Canal Renovation project.

The West Coast Canal Renovation Project is being implemented by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited (KWIL), a joint venture of the state government and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

CIAL has been entrusted with the renovation of the Chilakoor Tunnel in Varkala, a vital link of inland navigation in south Kerala, along with tourism-oriented beautification works to tap into the potential of the scenic site to attract visitors.

As part of the tourism activities, CIAL will launch an electric boat for conducting a gliding 'Light and Sound Show' in the tunnel, highlighting the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru who pioneered the social reform movement of Kerala.

The show will also spotlight Sree Narayana Guru's close association with Varkala, the heritage of the area and the cultural legacy of Kerala.

S Suhas, IAS, Director, KWIL, said the 616-km Kovalam–Bekal waterway project is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country as it creates a unique link among lakes, rivers and man-made canals across the entire stretch of the state.

"The waterway will traverse through man-made canals like Parvathi Puthanar, Kollam Thodu, Ponnani-Chettuva Canal, Canoli Canal, Purappuzha Canal, Payyoli Canal and Vadakara- Mahe Canal, bearing the imprint of history. It will also touch 39 rivers and lakes," Suhas noted.

The 280-km Akkulam-Chettuva canal will go across most of the districts in the state.

As part of the project, KWIL is developing a massive infrastructure base across multiple locations, including bridges and boat jetties besides canal dredging and canal-side beautification initiatives.

In the Thrissur–Kattoor section at Madhurampally, a five-kilometer stretch has been widened and deepened to meet State Waterway standards, the release said.

Construction of three boat jetties has begun at Triprayar, Kandassankadavu and Enammavu while four boat jetties between Akkulam and Kollam have also been developed.

The Vengoli Bridge across Vadakara–Mahe Canal, connecting the Kozhikode, Kuttyadi, Nadapuram, and Vadakara assembly constituencies, has been completed.

The Karikkakom Steel Lifting Bridge constructed across the Parvathi Puthanar Canal has also been commissioned, the release said.

Other projects completed by the Inland Navigation Department like Moozhikkal Lock-cum-Bridge in Kozhikode, St Andrews Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram, and the 14 km section of the Vadakara-Mahe Canal have become operational.

The construction of the Kottapally Bridge in Kozhikode will begin soon.

As part of the canal development project, various works worth Rs 95.6 crore have received administrative sanction. These include Varkala West Coast Canal – Reach 1 & Reach 2, Kadinamkulam West Coast Canal Reach, Vadakara–Mahe Canal – First Reach and Chirayinkeezhu Kadakom Bridge, which are in progress, the release said.

Meanwhile, the deepening works on the northern side of the Sivagiri Tunnel is also on.

Out of the total outlay of Rs 325 crore for the Phase-1 of the West Coast Canal Renovation and Rehabilitation Project, approximately Rs 280 crore has been utilized for creating safe, secure, and improved living conditions for residents along the banks of the canal, the release said.

Also, through the Punargeham project, several rehabilitation measures have been implemented, it added. PTI TGB TGB ROH