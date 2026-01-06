CM Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Assembly International Book Festival on Jan 7

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) The fourth edition of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival will begin here on January 7, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the week-long event.

The festival, described as a "grand celebration of reading", will be held until January 13 at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Legislative Assembly complex, according to a press release.

The event will feature book launches, literary discussions and debates, a special students’ corner, a model assembly, and various cultural programmes, including Theyyam (ancient ritual art form), Kalaripayattu (martial art) and Sangeetha Sandhya (musical evening).

Assembly Speaker Shamseer will preside over the inaugural ceremony, during which Vijayan will present this year’s Assembly Award to noted writer N S Madhavan in recognition of his contributions to modern Malayalam literature, it added.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Chairperson Dr Christopher K Kalila of Zambia will deliver the keynote address, while Banu Mushtaq, winner of the 2025 International Booker Prize, will attend as the chief guest.

Ministers K Rajan, K N Balagopal and V Sivankutty, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, Deputy Leader of the Opposition P K Kunhalikutty, Chief Whip Dr N Jayaraj, writer T Padmanabhan, District Collector Anu Kumari and others are expected to participate.

Book stalls set up as part of KLIBF will be inaugurated at 9.30 am on Wednesday by Speaker Shamseer and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar.

A KSRTC city ride organised as part of the festival will be flagged off by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar at noon, the release said. The special students’ corner will be inaugurated by the Deputy Speaker at noon.

A meeting with Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Rupa A, who gained recognition for their sea voyages, has also been arranged for children.

The literary festival aims to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and the democratisation of knowledge, the release added. PTI HMP SSK