CM Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala's 'Vibe 4 Wellness' health campaign on Jan 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) The Kerala government has announced the launch of ‘Vibe 4 Wellness’, a new public health campaign aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging community participation under the Aardram Mission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the campaign on January 1, State Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

The campaign is structured around four core themes—Eat Well, Act Well, Sleep Well and Care Well—and seeks to encourage healthy habits in everyday life across all age groups, from Anganwadi children to senior citizens.

To support the initiative, the government is developing a dedicated mobile application with a strong focus on user privacy, enabling residents to track health goals without providing personal sign-up details, George said.

She said the State would provide the necessary infrastructure and expertise, including the deployment of dieticians at rural and urban public health centres, and involve chefs and celebrities to motivate the public towards better nutrition and fitness.

The initiative follows concerning health indicators in the State, with data showing that 36 per cent of the population suffers from hypertension and 26 per cent from diabetes, along with a rise in new blood pressure cases.

To address non-communicable diseases, the government has rolled out the ‘Shaily’ screening project and established 2,640 Sthree Clinics at public health centres, which have so far been accessed by over 34.8 lakh women.

The broader healthcare strategy also includes the ‘Nirnaya’ laboratory network, a hub-and-spoke model linking 1,300 laboratories across the State, and a statewide cancer grid aimed at streamlining care from early detection to treatment.

With more than 96 lakh people already participating in health awareness programmes across the State, 'Vibe 4 Wellness' aims to build on this momentum by making healthcare a shared responsibility, the minister added.