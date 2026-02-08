CM Vijayan to inaugurate new Cancer Research Centre facility in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new building of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, equipped with world-class facilities, at Kalamassery here, officials on Sunday said.

The inauguration will be held at 3 pm on Monday and will be attended by Health Minister Veena George and Industries Minister P Rajeev.

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said that the new facility at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs 449 crore, including medical equipment.

Minister George said the Cochin Cancer Research Centre would represent a new leap forward in cancer treatment and research.

Established by the Kerala government, the Centre is a modern institution dedicated to providing advanced, high-quality treatment, which will be a major relief to a large number of cancer patients, she added.

The statement said that the cancer centre has been constructed on 12.63 acres of land at the Kalamassery Medical College campus and comprises a nine-storey building with a total built-up area of 6.3 lakh square feet.

The facility includes 16 lifts, state-of-the-art operation theatres and parking space for 550 cars, officials said.

There are 12 fully equipped operation theatres designed for complex surgeries, one of which has been reserved for future robotic surgical procedures, they added.

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre also focuses on research, with a dedicated area of 10,000 square feet set aside exclusively for research activities, the statement said.

The centre is equipped with the most advanced technology for scanning, X-ray and radiation therapy, with extensive use of artificial intelligence-based systems.

It is the first hospital building in Kerala to receive EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification, it said.

The facility currently meets its entire power requirement through solar energy and is 25 per cent carbon-free, aligning with the state government’s policy of making Kerala fully carbon-neutral by 2050, the minister added. PTI TBA TBA KH