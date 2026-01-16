CM Vijayan to inaugurate Vizhinjam Port’s second phase on Jan 24

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the second phase of development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on January 24.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 4 pm on the same day, the CMO said in a statement.

Along with the second phase of development, EXIM cargo services and a new port road connecting the transshipment hub to the National Highway bypass will also be inaugurated, the statement said.

The project, with an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore, is expected to significantly enhance the port’s capacity. Upon completion, the annual handling capacity will increase from 15 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to 50 lakh TEUs.

As part of the second phase, the berth length will be expanded from the existing 800 metres to 2,000 metres, while the breakwater will be extended from 3 km to 4 km. The phase will also include the development of a railway yard, a multi-purpose berth, a liquid terminal and a tank farm, the statement added. PTI HMP SSK