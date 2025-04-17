CM Vijayan to kick off 4th anniversary celebrations of LDF govt on Apr 21

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level commencement of the fourth anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, along with the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair, in Kasaragod on April 21.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Kalikkadavu ground at 10 AM. Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the function.

Chief Secretary V Venu will deliver the welcome address, an official release said.

Ministers Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, K B Ganesh Kumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, M Rajagopalan MLA, and Rajmohan Unnithan MP will attend.

The fourth-anniversary celebrations will feature a wide variety of programmes from April 21 to May 30, according to the release.

District-level and regional meetings, attended by the chief minister, will be held as part of the celebrations. The closing ceremony will take place at the Putharikandam Ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

Each district meeting will host 500 invitees, including beneficiaries of government schemes, trade union and labour representatives, youth, students, professionals, NRIs, social influencers, and community leaders. Meetings will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM, the release said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, regional review meetings will also be held in the presence of the chief minister.

The 'Ente Keralam' exhibition will be coordinated by the Department of Information and Public Relations and supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the release said.

In addition to departmental stalls showcasing nine years of development and welfare achievements of the government, the event will feature marketing stalls, theme pavilions, food courts (including Kudumbashree), cultural programmes, book fairs, agricultural exhibitions, and green initiatives.

Special spaces will be allocated for the Startup Mission, Tourism, KIIFB, and Sports departments, the release added.

A mini theatre by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), police dog shows, caravan tourism, and animal husbandry exhibitions will be held outside the pavilion. Live demonstrations by artists will be conducted under the Cultural Affairs Department, according to the release.

As part of the celebrations, various state-level meetings organised by different departments based on specific themes will also be held.