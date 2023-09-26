CM Vijayan urges officials to show alertness to speed up administrative work

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) The government officials should consider the satisfaction they get from the timely completion of their work as part of their duty as the biggest reward and should show alertness to speed up the administrative work, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Advertisment

Speaking at the first regional review meeting here in Thiruvananthapuram, the CM said Kerala is slowly shifting towards a new governance culture.

"Malayalees are praised for their work culture in different parts of the world. But they do not enjoy the same reputation when they work in Kerala, especially when they are working in the government sector. The employees should take measures to change this attitude," he said.

Addressing the officials, Vijayan said the government offices are the centres on which people rely the most, and they visit these offices not seeking favours, but as a legitimate right, and the officials should take time-bound action on their demands.

Advertisment

"The review meetings aim to ensure this attitude among the officials," the CM said.

Terming the review meetings as a 'new beginning,' Vijayan said the officials should be thorough with the subjects in their respective departments in order to avoid delays in the implementation of the projects and urged the officials to rise to a level where they could efficiently present the subjects related to their departments.

"There will be a continuation of these review meetings. You should meet again after some days. Everyone is considering these meetings as an important step. It is a good model," he said.

Advertisment

Officials were directed to hold coordination meetings between departments to avoid delays in the implementation of government schemes and projects.

All senior officials of government departments, apart from district collectors from the three southern districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta--attended the meeting.

Ministers from these districts were also present at the review meeting. NGOs and prominent social workers were also invited to the meet.

Advertisment

The media was not allowed to cover the review meeting.

After the meeting of government department officials, a meeting to review the law and order and crime situation in these three districts was also held in the presence of senior police officials in the afternoon session.

The review meeting for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts will be held in Thrissur on September 29.

Advertisment

The meeting for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha will be held on October 3 at Ernakulam and the final review meeting comprising the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod will be held on October 5 in Kozhikode.

District collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements.

The decision to hold the review meeting was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan last week, days after the ruling Left suffered a severe blow in the bypoll held in Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

The opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP have accused the state government of spending public money for the review meeting, alleging that it is nothing but a promotion of government programmes with an eye on the coming Parliamentary elections.

The Congress alleged that the LDF, which had opposed the mass contact programme of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has come out with the same programme, realising the 'anti-incumbency' prevailing in the state. PTI KPK TGB ROH