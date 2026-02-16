CM Vijayan visits family of Kerala’s youngest organ donor

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday visited the family of the 10-month-old girl who became the state’s youngest organ donor after her parents consented to donate her organs following her brain death at Mallapally here.

Aalin Sherin Abraham was laid to rest with state honours on Sunday.

Vijayan, accompanied by Health Minister Veena George and CPI(M) district secretary Raju Abraham, reached Aalin’s house in the evening.

The CM spoke to Aalin’s parents and grandparents and listened to their concerns.

He spent over half an hour at the house before leaving.

The act of donating the organs of Aalin Sherin Abraham, who died in a road accident, is noble, said Vijayan.

After inquiring about the details and consoling the parents and relatives, he returned, a statement by the CM office said.

Minister Veena George also shared pictures of the Chief Minister’s visit on her social media accounts.

Aalin Sherin was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam on the MC Road.

She was the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Malappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors confirmed her brain death on February 12.

With her parents' consent, the organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), officials said.

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; and her kidneys to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.