CM Vijayan will lead LDF’s Assembly poll battle: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Saturday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would lead the ruling LDF’s political battle in the upcoming Assembly elections and that leaders of all constituent parties of the front would play significant roles in the campaign.

Speaking to reporters here, Baby said that when there is a chief minister who has led development initiatives unprecedented in the state’s history, it is only natural for him to lead the political battle as well.

"This is not a party centred on one individual. It is a coalition front of several parties. Leaders of all parties in the LDF will be at the forefront of the campaign," he said, adding that leaders, including KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, would be actively involved.

Baby said the LDF’s election campaign would be jointly led by the front, with all senior leaders participating, and that Vijayan would lead the campaign from the front.

He also said Vijayan was being targeted because of his efficiency, administrative capability and popularity among the people.

However, the senior leader did not give a direct reply when asked whether the party would relax its term rule to allow Vijayan to become CM for a third consecutive term if the LDF secured a majority in the Assembly polls.

He said the party and the front would take appropriate decisions in accordance with the political circumstances at the time.