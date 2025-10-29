CM visits Jaipur hospital, asks about condition of Speaker Devnani's wife who suffered stroke

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Sawai Man Singh Hospital here on Wednesday to enquire about the health of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's wife, Indira Devnani, who suffered a cardiac arrest.

The chief minister wished her a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Speaker Devnani were also present during the visit.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and the Congress' state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra also visited the hospital to meet Speaker Devnani and enquire about his wife's health.

Earlier in the day, Indira Devnani was found unconscious at her residence and was rushed to the emergency department of SMS Hospital, where doctors diagnosed cardiac arrest.

She was later shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller of SMS Medical College and Hospital. A medical board has been constituted for her treatment.

According to the hospital, all necessary medical examinations and treatment are being carried out. Her blood pressure and cardiac condition have stabilised, though she remains unconscious with a possibility of hypoxic brain injury.

Doctors said her condition is critical.

During the visit to the hospital, CM Sharma also enquired about the condition of Rahul Ghosaliya, an MBBS student studying in Kazakhstan, who was recently airlifted and admitted to SMS Hospital for treatment.

The chief minister interacted with the doctors and directed them to ensure the best possible medical care for the student. PTI SDA NSD NSD