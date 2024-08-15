CM will be decided after elections: Maharashtra Congress chief

Nagpur, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will decide its chief minister after the assembly elections.

Maharashtra prospered due to the efforts of the first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan and the chief ministers who followed him, but the BJP-led Mahayuti government has "mortgaged this prosperous state to Gujarat", he alleged, talking to reporters here.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (of Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT) will together decide on the post of chief minister after the elections. Hence, Congress does not want to talk about it now," he said in reply to a question about who would be the alliance's CM face. PTI COR CLS KRK