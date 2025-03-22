CM Yadav appeals to migrants Biharis in MP to support BJP in Bihar assembly polls

Indore, Mar 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday urged the migrant Bihari community to support the BJP in this year’s Bihar assembly elections to "ensure" their state and the country’s development.

He was addressing the people of Bihar origin at a ‘Sneh Milan Samaroh’, an outreach programme, organised by the BJP in Indore on the occasion of Bihar Day.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is today in a phase of change. There has been tremendous progress there,” he said.

He said all-round development work is being done in MP and it can be replicated in Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA is in power.

The CM appealed to the migrant Bihari community in MP to support the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of their state and to strengthen the country. Bihar polls are due towards the end of 2025.

Taking a veiled dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is in the opposition in Bihar, he said that if a person from the same family reaches the top post of power, then democracy will weaken.

Yadav said, “Look at all the opposition parties of BJP. They do not trust anyone other than their family members. In Bihar, in these parties, one brother fights with another brother. There, a brother does not even trust his own sibling.” He said that Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have had relations since ancient times.

The chief minister also announced that three ponds and ghats would be built by the state government to celebrate the ‘Chhath Puja’ in a grand manner in Indore and a fair would also be organised during the festival.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the programme.

Taking a dig at Lalu Yadav, Prasad said, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail (in the fodder scam), he made his wife the chief minister. Later, his son became the deputy chief minister.” Highlighting the formation of the Makhana Board and various development works, Prasad said that under Modi’s leadership, different regions of Bihar are progressing rapidly.

He also said that during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as CM, Bihar’s budget was just Rs 23,000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 3 lakh crore. PTI HWP ADU NR