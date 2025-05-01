CM Yadav asks police to wipe out Naxalism from Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur May 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked police officials to take concrete steps to eradicate Naxal activities from the state.

He made the remarks while reviewing the situation in Naxal-affected Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh at a meeting held with senior police officers here.

Yadav, who holds the home portfolio, instructed them to maintain law and order in other districts of the Jabalpur division and curb activities of criminal elements.

He asked police officers to be vigilant against what he called conspiracy of some people to marry tribal women and become owners of their land and property.

The CM warned negligence in maintaining law and order will not be tolerated.

He noted action should also be taken against gambling, betting, narcotics trade, illegal sand mining and transportation.

The CM gave instructions to officials to effectively regulate use of loudspeakers at religious places, and prevent open meat sales, and cattle smuggling.

Yadav said individuals involved in criminal activities should be identified and strict action should be taken against them. PTI COR LAL RSY