CM Yadav calls PM true leader of non-aligned policy; says farmers' interest govt's top priority

Indore, Feb 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "true leader of the non-aligned policy" while asserting that the country does not budge from its stand when confronted with duties and tariffs.

Praising Modi's leadership, Yadav said the Union government always keeps the interests of the country's farmers and manufacturers at the forefront.

Targeting previous Congress governments, CM Yadav said, "Earlier, it was said only for the sake of saying that India followed the non-aligned policy, but there is no need to explain what was done in the name of this policy at that time." The Non Aligned Movement is a forum that is not formally aligned to any power bloc, including those led by the US and Russia. It was established in 1955, with then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being among its main proponents.

Yadav made the remarks after India and the United States reached an understanding on a trade deal.

Addressing the inauguration of the grain milling industry exhibition 'GrainEx India' here, the chief minister said the "56-inch-chested" Prime Minister Modi is a true leader of the non-aligned policy.

Without directly mentioning the India-US trade agreement, Yadav said, "Under PM Modi, India does not budge from its stand, no matter how high or low any country imposes duties on Indian goods. India gives the highest priority to its farmers and the agriculture sector." He also lauded the Union Budget presented in Parliament on February 1, saying times have changed and now the world was ready to change their policies because of India's budget.

Speaking at GrainEx India, Yadav said his government would consider the demand of industry bodies to reduce taxes on the trade of pulses.

"Pulses are a major source of protein for vegetarians. We are promoting the cultivation of pulses. We are also planning a scheme to give bonuses to farmers to increase the production of lentils and urad," he said.

Inviting representatives of the grains and pulses industry to invest in the state, Yadav said the government has framed several attractive policies to encourage investors and had carried out major reforms in labour laws.

"Madhya Pradesh is located at the centre of the country. Products manufactured in the state's factories can be easily transported across the country. We are also planning to develop air cargo facilities in the future," he added.