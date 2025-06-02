CM Yadav congratulates MP resident Hussain for securing 3rd rank in JEE-Advanced exam

Bhopal, Jun 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday congratulated Majid Hussain, a resident of the state's Burhanpur district, for securing All India Rank 3 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced 2025 examination.

Yadav took to social media platform X to hail Hussain's success and lauded him for bringing laurels to the state.

"Our youth from small districts of Madhya Pradesh are waving the flag of their talent. It is a matter of joy and pride," he said in a post.

According to officials at IIT Kanpur, which was the conducting institute this time for JEE-Advanced, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the exam held on May 18.

"In the exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified, out of which 9,404 are females," an official said.

Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, bagged the top rank by scoring 332 out of 360 marks.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.