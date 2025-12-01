CM Yadav dedicates MP's first Gita Bhawan to people; says such centres to come up across state

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the state's first 'Gita Bhawan' in Indore and announced that similar centres will be opened in every urban local body to promote religious, cultural and artistic activities.

He unveiled the Gita Bhavan at the Gopal Temple, built in 1832, in Rajwada area, on the occasion of Gita Jayanti in a grand ceremony.

"Bhagawad Gita originated from Lord Krishna. It conveys the path to moksha (salvation) through the paths of devotion, knowledge and action," Yadav said.

He said the state government has decided to establish a Gita Bhavan in every municipal corporation, council, committee and nagar panchayat area to expand religious, cultural, and artistic activities.

Yadav said a new record has been set with more than three lakh children from across Madhya Pradesh reciting the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Gita Jayanti.

Officials said the Gita Bhawan project at Indore's Gopal Temple complex includes a 550-seat auditorium, a digital library housing more than 4,000 books and other facilities linked to religious and cultural activities. PTI HWP LAL NSK