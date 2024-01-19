CM Yadav flags off trucks carrying 5 lakh laddus for Ram temple consecration from Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off five trucks carrying five lakh laddus, prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple.

Yadav, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, waved saffron flags to roll out the trucks, shaped like chariots and decorated with pictures of Lord Ram, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The laddus weigh about 50 gm each, and the entire consignment is 250 quintals, an official of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple told PTI.

Earlier, the five trucks carrying one lakh laddus each reached Bhopal from Ujjain.

At least 150 temple staffers and people from social organisations were involved in making these laddus over five days after the chief minister announced that confection would be sent to Ayodhya as prasad of "Baba Mahakal", Moolchand Junwal, assistant administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple told PTI.

He said a special unit on the shrine's premises prepared the laddus.

Last week, the chief minister announced that five lakh laddus would be sent from the Ujjain temple for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The neighbouring Chhattisgarh has sent 300 tonnes of the finest aromatic rice from the state to Ayodhya for the ceremony. PTI LAL ARU NR