CM Yadav releases 3 cheetahs into wild at Kuno National Park

Sheopur, Dec 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday released three cheetahs into the wild at the Kuno National Park (KNP) on the occasion of International Cheetah Day.

Female cheetah Veera and her two nine-month-old cubs were released into the open forest near Parond area of KNP, bringing the total number of cheetahs in the free-ranging area of the national park to 19, a forest official said.

Following an ambitious programme to reintroduce the spotted big cat in Indian forests, Madhya Pradesh now has 32 cheetahs -- 29 at Kuno in Sheopur district and three at Gandhi Sagar park in Mandsaur district.

Kuno is home to eight cheetahs translocated from South Africa and 21 cubs born in the park.

Kuno National Park is gaining international recognition as a tourism destination, CM Yadav said after releasing the three cheetahs from their enclosure.

"Today is a historic day and I congratulating everyone on International Cheetah Day," he said.

Project Cheetah is successful due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, Yadav added.

"We are grateful to those who chose Madhya Pradesh for this important project. Today, there are 29 cheetahs in Kuno and 3 cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar," the chief minister said, adding that the project in Kuno National Park has created new employment opportunities.

Yadav also thanked the forest department staff for the success of Project Cheetah.

The chief minister also released the Kuno National Park Cheetah Calendar featuring pictures of cheetahs, and inaugurated a souvenir shop.

The book "Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park" was also released on the occasion.