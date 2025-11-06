CM Yadav says NDA to form govt in Bihar under Nitish, slams Rahul on Haryana vote theft claim

Bhopal, Nov 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he is making vote theft charges in the 2024 Haryana elections as he has sensed Opposition Mahagathbandhan's impending defeat in the Bihar assembly polls.

Yadav, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, expressed confidence that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would once again form a government in Bihar, where the first phase of polling for 121 seats is taking place on Thursday, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Gandhi's allegations that the 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen", coming on the eve of the first phase of polling in Bihar, indicated he has anticipated election results in the eastern state, where the Congress is part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the CM maintained.

Talking to PTI Videos, Yadav said, "People know who is the face of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed government for a third time. So, it is natural that an NDA government will be formed again in Bihar. It will be under the leadership of Nitish Kumar." The BJP and Kumar-led JD (U) are key constituents of the ruling NDA.

Asked about Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in Haryana, where the BJP retained power last year with third straight win, the Chief Minister insisted the Congress always looks for excuses for its defeat in elections.

"Elections are taking place in Bihar. In such a situation, mourning for Haryana (loss) means you are displaying your weakness. You already know what the election results will be (in Bihar). That is why you are tearing your clothes," the CM remarked.

Gandhi, at a press conference on Wednesday in New Delhi, claimed the Haryana assembly elections were stolen through 25 lakh fake votes.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged the Election Commission colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party to facilitate vote theft.

He claimed fake names were added to the Haryana voter list.

Yadav said the people of Bihar have no trust in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance, which is why it has been out of power in the state for 20 years now.

"No matter what the Grand Alliance promises, voters will not trust them. People's trust is with the NDA. A sum of Rs 10,000 has been deposited (by Nitish government) in accounts of eligible women. This means that we do what we say," he stated.

Asked about the alleged digging of a helipad before his rally at Gandhi Maidan in the Maner assembly constituency of Patna district, the Chief Minister said these things happen during elections, but voters will definitely reply to such acts by exercising their right to vote. PTI MAS RSY