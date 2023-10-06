CM Yogi Adityanath arrives on three-day visit to Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to the state during which he will attend a central council meeting besides visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Adityanath was accorded a warm welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Aggarwal and a host of party leaders as he arrived at the GTC helipad here.

He will address the central zonal development council meeting on Saturday, to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Narendra Nagar, state BJP co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi said.

After the meeting, Adityanath will proceed to Kedarnath in the afternoon. The chief minister will perform a "jalabhishek" at the temple, Negi said.

He will visit Badrinath on Sunday morning to perform a puja and also take stock of the reconstruction works carried out at the Himalayan temple. PTI ALM RPA