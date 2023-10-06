CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in U'khand

Gopeshwar, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Saturday visit Uttarakhand where he will pay obeisance at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, officials said.

Advertisment

The chief minister will arrive at Kedarpuri on Saturday afternoon and spend the night at the GMVN guest house there, Rudraprayag's Additional Information Officer Rati Lal said on Friday.

Adityanath will proceed for Badrinath around 8.30 am on Sunday, Lal added.

The officer said that preparations are being made at both temples in view of the chief minister's visit.

Adityanath originally hails from Uttarakhand's Pauri district. PTI ALM AS RPA RPA