CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati celebrate Valmiki Jayanti

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati shared wishes on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary on Thursday.

Maharshi Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Adityanath expressed his reverence on social media platform X, stating, "On the birth anniversary of 'Adi Kavi' Maharishi Valmiki ji, I bow down to him!" Chief Minister Yogi highlighted Valmiki's contribution to literature and society, saying, "Valmiki ji introduced humanity to the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and his virtuous character. His great work, the 'Ramayana', has laid the foundation for the values of religion and truth."

Yadav honoured Maharishi Valmiki by garlanding his statue here and sharing his warm wishes, party officials said.

Mayawati also extended her greetings on X, writing, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti today. May his life inspire us to move forward."

