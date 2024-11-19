CM Yogi asks officials to revamp state's PPP policy to make it future-ready

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) With the private sector's interest increasing in Public-Private Partnership projects, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised the need to revamp the state's PPP policy to make it more streamlined and future-ready.

During a high-level meeting, he also highlighted that approximately 10 per cent of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were related to PPP projects, showcasing the effectiveness of the existing policy.

However, he emphasised the importance of creating a more comprehensive framework to address critical aspects such as project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement processes, contract management, and post-implementation oversight, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister directed officials to draft a new PPP policy tailored to these requirements and establish a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP, the statement said.

This cell will focus on developing the PPP framework, advising departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring alignment with government schemes, he said. PTI ABN ABN TIR TIR