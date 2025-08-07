CM Yogi directs officials to take action on flood relief, Vision Document 2047

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting here at Lok Bhavan where he issued key directives to officials regarding 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh Vision Document 2047', flood relief efforts, preparations for the upcoming legislative session and the provision of free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan.

According to an official statement, the chief minister emphasised that the state is in the process of preparing the Vision Document 2047, which will determine the roadmap and future goals for UP's development over the next two decades.

He directed each department to prepare a concise and meaningful note summarising their work over the past eight years. These notes will support a 24-hour discussion session proposed during the upcoming Vidhan Mandal proceedings, where ministers will present their department's progress and commitments to the public.

To involve citizens in shaping this vision, the chief minister instructed that a QR code system be launched to collect public suggestions. These codes will be displayed in government offices, panchayat buildings, hospitals and bus stations. All relevant departments have been asked to ensure timely implementation.

On flood relief efforts, Adityanath directed that control rooms in flood-affected districts remain continuously active, ensuring timely distribution of quality and sufficient relief material to every affected individual.

He also emphasised the adequate deployment of boats for rescue and relief operations.

Reviewing preparations for Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on Saturday, the chief minister announced that women will be allowed free travel on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and urban bus services from the morning of August 8 until midnight of August 10, as part of the government's ongoing commitment to support women during festivals.

He also advised departments to ensure that answers to legislative queries are logical, relevant and of high quality. Senior officials are expected to personally review responses before submission.