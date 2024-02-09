CM Yogi is doing 'Chacha pe Charcha': Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Friday took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "excessive concern" about him and said that he had been with PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) and a "diehard socialist" and will remain so.

Yadav said he is Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and will remain so.

When Shivpal Yadav was speaking on the budget in the house, Adityanath was not present.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is the leader of opposition, was seated and displayed a smile.

On several occasions, Adityanath has called Shivpal Yadav "chachu" to highlight that he has not been given his due by his nephew.

During the discussion on the budget in the assembly on Friday, Shivpal Yadav said, "The Leader of the House (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) sometimes gets worried about me. It seems that he is doing "Chacha pe Charcha." He said, "Speaker, I would like to say through you that Chacha was, is and will remain part of PDA. I was, is and will remain a diehard socialist. I was, is and will always be Akhilesh's uncle." The chief minister often discusses Shivpal Yadav during his address in the House and takes a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he does not respect his uncle.

From 2016 till last year's Lok Sabha by-election in Mainpuri, there were many rifts between the SP chief and his uncle.

But in the Mainpuri by-election, Shivpal Yadav merged his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the SP and came together strongly with Akhilesh.

Yadav also said in his address, "When a good football player was found, the goal would have been scored. Finance Minister, you must have guessed it in Mainpuri." Shivpal Yadav termed the budget as a fraud and said this is the biggest budget fraud in the history of the state.

He said this is the biggest budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh but just being big is not a good thing.

The budget should be beneficial, inclusive and effective. Had Kabir Das been there, he would have compared this budget with the results of the previous budget and said his couplet, "Bada ua to kya hua..." Describing the budget as useless and meaningless, he said through a couplet that the lamp of the poor is not able to light in the dark and the Finance Minister is lighting the lamp in the storms.

Yadav said, "It is a good thing that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram has been organised, but the Ram temple is just a stopover." The goal should be to establish Ram Rajya. I wish you would have presented a budget that envisions converting the entire state into Ayodhya and dreaming of Ram Rajya in the entire state.'' He claimed that this government has completely failed in bringing the real Ramraj. He said that "socialism is Ramrajya, Ramrajya cannot come without socialism".

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had presented a proposed budget of Rs 7,36, 437 crore for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly on Monday (February 5).

The members of the ruling party said that in the previous governments, Uttar Pradesh was in the category of "Bimaru" (sick) states, but the double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath has changed its form.

While praising the budget, senior member of the ruling party, Anupama Jaiswal said that our government has done many things in the interest of farmers by realizing the vision of Antyodaya.

Targeting Shivpa Yadav, she said, "This budget is not a fraud, there is only an opportunity in it." Responding to her point, Jaiswal said, "Why do you say that we 'discuss uncle', it is a matter of pride for someone and all of us, including the Chief Minister, are very fond of you." Praising the budget, Piyush Ranjan Nishad of the ruling party said that in the previous governments, Uttar Pradesh was in the category of Bimaru (Sick) states, but the double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has changed its form.

Nishad said that this budget is in accordance with the vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This is a public welfare budget that will fulfill the dreams of poor farmers, youth and women.

Senior member of Samajwadi Party, Nawab Iqbal Mahmood, said that we are not against any religion, as we believe in Allah, we also respect Ayodhya.

He said that the credit for the temple being built in Ayodhya does not go to any individual but to the Supreme Court.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, he said that their politics works only on the basis that the more they oppose the minorities, the more votes will increase. You provoke us to protest but we will remain here. He said stop the politics of hatred.

Archana Pandey of BJP, Vivekanand Pandey of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) and Ramchandra Yadav appreciated the budget. Many members of the ruling party and the opposition expressed their views in the budget discussion. PTI AR CDN AS AS