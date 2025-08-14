CM Yogi saw my hidden tears: SP MLA Pooja Pal thanks Adityanath for 'ending' Atiq Ahmed

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal, whose husband was shot dead in an attack linked to slain gangster Atiq Ahmad, on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing in a zero-tolerance policy to wipe out criminals and mafias.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for seeing my hidden tears that no one noticed for years," the Chail MLA said in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during a discussion on the 'Vision 2047' document.

"My grief and pain were acknowledged and justice was delivered. There are many such bereaved families in Prayagraj who have received justice under CM Adityanath. Countless women have lost their husbands, countless mothers have lost their sons, and I thank the CM who brought in a zero-tolerance policy to wipe out criminals and mafias like Atiq Ahmad," Pooja Pal said.

She thanked the CM for "reducing mafia like Atiq Ahmad to dust".

Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA from Prayagraj West, was shot dead just days after his wedding in January 2005, in an attack linked to gangster-politician Ahmad.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP and five-time MLA from Prayagraj, was shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while he was being escorted to a hospital by police in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023.

The killing was captured live on television.