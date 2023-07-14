CM Yogi showers flower petals on Kanwariyas

Meerut (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Amid the auspicious month of Sawan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on the Kanwariyas on Friday.

The chief minister reached the Delhi-Meerut highway from Saharanpur, where he showered flowers on thousands of Shiva devotees gathered there, according to an official release.

Excited to see chief minister showering flowers from a especially set up platform, the Kanwariyas chanted 'Yogi-Yogi,' 'Har Har Mahadev,' and 'Jai Bhole', acknowledging him.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, flowers were showered on the devotees of Shiva from the helicopter by the administration and senior police officers. From Meerut to Barnawa, the Kanwariyas received a floral shower, the release said.

Every year, flower petals are showered on the Kanwariyas since the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, officers showered flowers on the devotees in Varanasi as well.

The Commissioner, DM and other senior officials took off in a helicopter from the Meerut police line. An aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra was conducted in the entire district and its boundaries. The DM and SSP welcomed Kanwariyas in the Meerut district by showering flowers from a helicopter.

Flowers were showered on the Augharnath temple via Police Line, Begumpul, Sivaya Toll, Mataur, Sakoti, Dadri, Khatauli, Salawa, Nanu Pul, Poothkhas Bridge, Jani Bridge, Niwari, Mohidinpur, Partapur Interchange, Subharti, Kankarkheda flyover.

Flowers were showered from the police line in Baghpat to the railway crossing, Barnawa police post, Galhaita village, and Puramahadev temple, the release added. PTI SAB CK