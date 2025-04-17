CM Yogi targets opposition for 'silence' on violence in Murshidabad, Bangladesh

Lucknow, Apr 17 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the opposition, alleging that they were silent over the recent incidents in Murshidabad and Bangladesh.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district -- mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur -- on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

In Bangladesh, since the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stepped in following the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the ties between India and the neighbouring country have seen a slump amid India's concerns over violence targeting Hindus and the rise of hardline Islamist forces there.

Adityanath said the lack of response on the part of the opposition leaders has completely exposed their double standards in front of the public.

The chief minister, while speaking at an event titled 'Uttar Pradesh: Towards a Glorious Century' and organised by a media group, strongly criticised the opposition parties, holding them responsible for, what he said, deep-rooted issues like corruption, casteism and mafia rule during the previous regimes.

"The same people who were involved in scams and built hotels in London using public money are the ones who looted the state and divided the people along caste lines," he said.

He remarked, "Those who built their political empires on corruption, casteism, mafia power and dynastic politics are now silent on incidents like Murshidabad." The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the violence occurring during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act was "very disturbing". A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan made the observation while hearing the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the newly amended law on waqf.

The chief minister shared the progress made under his leadership in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the development of infrastructure and the elimination of mafia rule, according to an official statement.

He said his government has turned the state into a safer and more peaceful place.

"In the past, mafias used to control entire districts," he said.

"They took over government contracts, caused riots and harassed women and businessmen. People used to be scared during festivals. Today, festivals in UP are celebrated peacefully and with grandeur." He also drew a comparison between the current situation in Murshidabad and what cities like Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Aligarh and Lucknow used to face in the past.

Speaking about healthcare, he pointed to the successful fight against encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as a major achievement.

He said over the past 40 years, the disease claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 children, mostly from minority communities, but no leader ever showed concern.

"The opposition never cared about encephalitis because children are not vote banks," he remarked.

The chief minister also noted the shift from "one district, one mafia" to "one district, one medical college," highlighting the state's improved health services.

Besides, he mentioned the Purvanchal Expressway project as an example of efficient governance. He said the project was launched in 2016 without proper planning and was full of irregularities. His government cancelled and redesigned it, completing the project for Rs 11,800 crore instead of the earlier Rs 15,200 crore.

"We stopped the loot of public money -- the same money that used to build hotels in England," he said.

The chief minister further criticised the opposition, alleging they insulted national heroes like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Rana Sanga, and glorify figures like Aurangzeb, Babar and Jinnah who were against the idea of India.

He accused the opposition leaders of spreading propaganda and hatred in the society for vote bank politics.

"To build a prosperous Uttar Pradesh and a self-reliant and developed India, it is important to respect our national heroes. This is also one of the pledges of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran' vision," he said.

Claiming that UP was on the path of rapid development, CM Yogi said the state now has some of the best infrastructure in the country, including highways, expressways, railways and metro systems.

He said the UP's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown from Rs 12.75 lakh crore in 2017 to nearly Rs 30 lakh crore today. The per capita income has more than doubled from Rs 46,000 to over Rs 1.10 lakh and is expected to cross Rs 1.25 lakh soon, he added.

He also mentioned that the state has successfully brought in investments worth Rs 15 lakh crore. Through the 'Nivesh Mitra' portal, over 500 approvals are now being provided on a single platform, ensuring ease of doing business and timely incentives for investors.

Speaking on Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath highlighted the participation of over 66 crore devotees, praising the cleanliness, arrangements and police conduct. He called UP the spiritual heart of India which unites the nation.

On agriculture, he noted UP's leadership in food grain production, with 122 sugar mills operational and Rs 2.80 lakh crore paid to sugarcane farmers in the last eight years.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of all four pillars of democracy -- legislature, executive, judiciary and media -- respecting their own limits.

He said, "Along with rights, it is equally important to understand our responsibilities in a democracy. India's democracy is strong because each pillar follows its own 'Lakshman Rekha' (boundary)." The chief minister mentioned that 'samvad' (dialogue) is the greatest strength of democracy.

"Even the toughest problems can be solved through conversation. When dialogue ends, conflict begins. That's why it is important to always choose the path of discussion," he added.