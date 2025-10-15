CMA CGM signs Letter of Intent for six LNG-powered containerships at Cochin Shipyard

Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, signed a letter of intent for six state-of-the-art LNG-powered containerships to be built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India.

This makes CMA CGM the first major foreign carrier to commission Liquefied Natural Gas vessels from an Indian shipyard, a statement said on Wednesday.

All six vessels will be registered under the Indian flag, it added.

Each vessel, with a capacity of 1,700 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), is designed for sustainable shipping. They can run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in line with CMA CGM’s ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

The project at Cochin Shipyard will be carried out with technical cooperation from Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“This initiative underscores CMA CGM's strong commitment to India's maritime vision and strategic national priorities, including 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat',” the statement said.

The Group is actively investing across India’s maritime value chain, including strategic terminals, maritime services, and shipbuilding, while reflagging vessels under the Indian registry.

The initiative will also enhance local maritime employment through expanded crewing and manning operations.

CMA CGM will reflag four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025 and aims to recruit 1,000 Indian seafarers by the end of the year. An additional 500 Indian seafarers are expected to be hired in 2026.

Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, said: "I am pleased that CMA CGM is the first international shipping company to order LNG vessels built in India. This milestone reflects the trust we place in India's industrial and technological capabilities and supports Prime Minister Modi's ambition to make India a global shipbuilding power." Madhu S Nair, CMD of Cochin Shipyard, added: "This project is also of great significance to CSL as we are collaborating with the largest shipbuilding group HD KSOE as the major partner, which further reinforces our commitment to bring the best-in-class solutions through partnerships, to serve clients across the globe." India represents a strategic market for CMA CGM, holding a pivotal position within the Group's global agency network. With a 34-year presence in the country, the Group connects India to global markets through 19 weekly maritime services, the statement added.