CMFRI achieves breakthrough in seed production of high-value marine ornamental fishes

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) In a significant boost to India's aquarium business, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has made a breakthrough achievement in captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fishes, Azure damsel and Ornate goby.

Both species are desirable for their beauty, vibrant colours, and captivating aquarium behaviour.

The Azure damsel is a reef-associated fish with bright blue and deep yellow colours, is over-exploited from its natural habitat and is now considered under the vulnerable (VU) category, CMFRI said in a release on Thursday.

The current market value of this fish in India is around Rs 350/fish, and the international market rate is USD 15-25/fish, it said.

On the other hand, the Ornate goby is a popular variety in marine aquariums and captivates with its alluring colours, ornate patterns and curious behaviour.

"Its striking pectoral fins, adorned with five vertical rows of white dots, further enhance its visual appeal. This hardy species is a valuable asset to marine aquaria, as it plays a key role in cleaning sand and maintaining a pristine tank environment.

"Its peaceful nature and compatibility with other species make it an ideal choice for community tanks, where it can thrive without causing disturbances or posing threats to tank mates," the release said.

It is a marketable sized fish -- measuring between 5-8 cms -- and costs Rs 250 in India, while online retail trade price in international markets is USD 15 to 30, it said.

Scientists of Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the institute successfully developed and standardised seed production technologies for these highly sought-after marine ornamental fish species, opening up a bright prospect for marine ornamental fish aquaculture and allied enterprises.

On the significance of the achievement, Head of Vizhinjam Regional Centre of CMFRI B Santhosh is quoted as having said that the development would unfold new avenues for sustainable production of these species, reducing pressure on wild populations and contributing to the conservation of delicate coral reef ecosystems.

He said that these technologies are now available for dissemination to potential entrepreneurs for commercial-scale production.

"Any aquarist or fish farmer can easily adopt the seed production techniques of these species by simply adopting the protocol developed by CMFRI," he said, according to the release.

He further said that the high demand and market value of these fishes, coupled with the relatively low cost of production, make it an attractive venture for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"The economic feasibility study proved that a medium-scale seed production unit with an annual production of 24,000 juveniles would fetch an annual income of around Rs 12 lakh," Santhosh said. PTI HMP HMP KH