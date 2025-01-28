CMFRI decodes genetic blueprint of Indian squid

Kochi, Jan 28 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Tuesday said that it has successfully decoded the gene expression pattern of Indian squid (Uroteuthis duvaucelii) which will have major implications for various fields ranging from neuroscience to environmental science.

The institute, in a release, said that the significant achievement has revealed interesting insights into genetic similarity with humans and deeper evolutionary connections.

"With a surprising lead into intelligence and brain development, the study extends beyond marine biology and has monumental implications for fields ranging from neuroscience to environmental science," the release said.

The study was carried out by a team under the leadership of Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI, it said.

Squids are known for their advanced nervous system, exceptional problem-solving skills, and complex behaviours like camouflage and jet propulsions, it said.

"This study decoded the gene expression profiles of this intelligent creature which revealed its genetic similarities with higher vertebrates such as fish and humans suggesting evolutionary connections," Sukumaran said, according to the release.

She further said that understanding the squid’s intricate brain development could offer ground-breaking insights into neurobiology, intelligence, and the evolution of the complex nervous system.

The research further unearthed vital information that could enhance studies on neutral circuits, learning memory and even neurological diseases, the release said.

"With this study, Indian squid has been proved to be a key model organism for understanding the evolution of intelligence and brain development across species," Sukumaran is quoted as having said.

They are abundant in the ocean and researchers assume that their success rate is likely due to their intelligence and complex nervous behaviours, similar to humans which likely enable them to effectively evade fishing pressure as well as predators, the release said.

The CMFRI said that the genetic findings would open up new avenues for sustainable marine resources management and contribute to understanding of how marine life could adapt to environmental changes.

Sukumaran and her team had earlier decoded the whole genome of the Indian oil sardine and Asian green mussel, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ROH