CMFRI researchers launch survey to understand reasons for frequent whale-stranding on Indian coast

Kochi, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian marine researchers have launched a survey to ascertain the reasons behind frequent whale-stranding events occurring on the country's coast.

This was revealed by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Wednesday.

As whale-stranding events are occurring more frequently than usual, a research response team from the CMFRI has embarked on a 100-day coastal survey to better understand the diversity and distribution of marine mammals on the Indian coast, a CMFRI statement said.

The survey is in continuation of a joint research project with the Fishery Survey of India under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, aimed at assessing marine mammal stock and population in Indian waters.

The researchers, who began the survey from Kochi, will study the marine mammal diversity on the Indian coast within 12 nautical miles and analyse the relation between stranding events and changing climatic conditions, the statement said.

They will also engage in habitat modelling and recording of stranding events, considering the potential impacts of climatic and oceanographic conditions on the biological dynamics of marine mammals.

"This collaborative project also aims to achieve a holistic understanding of marine mammal behaviour, population dynamics and ecology, setting the stage for effective conservation measures in India," it said.

Marine scientists believe that climate change and its ensuing impacts on ocean ecosystems might be one of the reasons for increased whale stranding.

Recently, the carcass of a 50-ft blue whale was washed ashore in Kozhikode district.

"The increased frequency of cyclones and storm surges could potentially lead to such strandings. However, there is a critical need to study the impact of these extreme climatic events on the behaviour and distribution patterns of marine mammals," the statement said.

According to Dr R Ratheesh Kumar, Principal Investigator of the project, these species are highly sensitive to both biotic and abiotic environmental factors, including habitat changes, shifts in distribution, alteration in migration routes, and climatic conditions such as rising ocean temperatures, changing cyclonic patterns, and storm surges.

Factors such as bycatch, underwater noise pollution, and injuries resulting from collisions with ships or boats are also significant contributors to marine mammal strandings, he noted.

"These issues can significantly impact the reproductive success and survival rate of marine mammals. The CMFRI team will closely monitor such occurrences at sea and collect crucial data on them for further analysis," Kumar said.

The institute initiated the marine mammal assessment project in 2021, during which 16 marine mammal species were recorded through on-board visual surveys within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including different species of whales and dolphins.

After a temporary hiatus, the project was resumed in 2023.

The survey employs the line transect methodology, primarily involving the sighting and species-level counting of animals.

During the sighting survey, specific areas are systematically sampled for marine mammals, ensuring representative coverage of the entire region.

These surveys are carried out by well-trained observers who scan the sea with binoculars and alternate with the naked eye.

A workshop on 'Advancements in Research for Marine Mammal Conservation in India' has been scheduled for the upcoming Agriculture Science Congress (ASC) to be held from October 10 to 13 in Kochi, the CMFRI said. PTI TGB TGB ROH