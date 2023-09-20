CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel gets more than 40,000 followers in one day

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's WhatsApp channel has garnered more than 40,000 followers just a day after its launch.

The channel on the popular messaging platform was launched on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and it has already got more than 40,000 followers, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday.

The statement said the CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel is a verified account on the new platform launched by the social media site recently.

The channel will disseminate information about programmes and policies of the government.

"Citizens will get accurate information about decisions taken (by government), (its) programmes, policies, schemes directly on their smartphones," the statement said.

This will help Shinde directly connect with the people of the state, it said. PTI MR RSY