CMP revision underway, decision on Metro to Doddaballapura to follow: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the revision of the CMP for Bengaluru is under review, and a decision on extending metro rail connectivity to Doddaballapura will be taken once the plan is updated.

A Comprehensive Mobility Plan is required for planning a metro rail system here, and the CMP prepared in 2020 does not include provisions to extend metro connectivity to Doddaballapura, about 40 km from the city.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar, said Metro Phases 3 and 3A have already been finalised, and any extension to Doddaballapura will be considered in the next phase based on the revised CMP report.

He was responding to a question by Doddaballapura BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraj on extending the metro to Doddaballapura via Yelahanka-Rajanukunte.

"According to the information I have and from officials, there is no plan to connect Doddaballapura under the current CMP. I agree that there has been significant development along the Yelahanka-Rajanukunte-Doddaballapura route, including a large industrial area between Doddaballapura and Devanahalli, and further industrial growth along the Doddaballapura-Dabaspet corridor," Gowda said.

He added that Metro Phases 2A and 2B are under construction to connect the city with Kempegowda International Airport, with completion expected by 2027.

Noting that discussions on extending the line to Doddaballapura have been ongoing, the minister said, "The government has approved Phases 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A, but connecting Doddaballapura is not part of the current plan." Gowda said the CMP is being revised to account for significant changes in Bengaluru since the last plan. "Once the CMP revision is completed, proposals such as the metro extension to Doddaballapura will be referred to the technical team. Based on their report, the government will decide on metro lines beyond Phase 3A," he said.

MLA Muniraj highlighted that although Doddaballapura falls under Bengaluru Rural district, substantial development is taking place, including the proposed 5,400-acre KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) City and Foxconn’s facility employing over 45,000 people.

He also pointed to growing residential projects and urged metro connectivity along the Yelahanka-Rajanukunte-Doddaballapura route, including a potential airport-to-Foxconn link.

Responding, Gowda said the proposals would be considered during the CMP revision and referred to the technical committee for review.