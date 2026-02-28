CMRL gets safety nod for phase II stretch; Poonamallee-Porur line set for launch

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Decks have been cleared for the operation of the first stretch of phase II of CMRL, with the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, on Saturday granting authorisation for running metro services from Poonamallee Bypass Metro to Porur Junction.

The approval is seen as a key step towards the formal inauguration of the 14.6-km stretch of Corridor 4 (Yellow Line) between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, comprising 10 stations.

“Trains will operate at 15-minute intervals between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction. Only one train will be operated in each direction between Porur and Vadapalani at a speed of less than 25 kmph, resulting in a frequency of one train every 20 minutes,” a press release said on Saturday.

The train frequency will be increased after one month.

“The Commission has also stipulated that the stretch between Porur Junction and Vadapalani may be operated only after the completion of 26 deck slabs in Corridor 5 in the double-decker section, which is expected by March 25,” the release said.

The authorisation marks a significant milestone for Chennai Metro Rail Limited, as this is the first stretch of the phase II project to be readied for inauguration, it added.