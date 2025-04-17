CMRL plea against SFIO complaint: Kerala HC seeks Centre, CM's daughter's stand

Kochi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Centre and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter on a plea moved by a private mining company challenging a trial court order taking cognisance of an SFIO complaint against it in which she is also an accused.

Justice T R Ravi issued notice to the Union government and the other respondents, including Vijayan's daughter Veena T, seeking their stand on the plea by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

"The Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) takes notice of the 1st respondent (Union government). Issue notice by speed post returnable within two weeks to respondents 2 to 12. The DSGI to place on record their counter affidavit.

"Since the fundamental question regarding the taking of cognizance has been raised and the question regarding the operation of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, are put in issue, I hereby give direction to maintain status quo as on today for a period of two months," the High Court said.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had earlier this month filed a chargesheet in the case against CMRL and various others, including Veena and her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic, in connection with an "illegal payment" scandal.

The reported SFIO action came nearly a week after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a vigilance probe against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between private mining company CMRL and Exalogic.

According to the reports, the SFIO investigation has uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial fraud within the mining company, in which several others are also accused.

It stated that the fraud was carried out by inflating non-existent expenses and creating fake bills.

The SFIO investigation reportedly also found that Veena had received Rs 2.7 crore from the private mining company without providing any services, an allegation denied by Vijayan. PTI HMP HMP ROH