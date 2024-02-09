CMRS begins inquiry into wall collapse at Gokulpuri metro station: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Friday began an inquiry into the incident in which a portion of a wall collapsed at the Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi, sources said.

A 53-year-old man lost his life and four other people were injured in the incident on Thursday.

Pandey, a rice delivery agent, was on his scooter en route to make a delivery when he was struck by debris from the collapsed wall.

Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ordered safety checks across its entire network.

Sources said the CMRS began an inquiry into the incident on Friday.

Earlier in the day, DMRC's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar held a detailed review meeting regarding the incident, with all the heads of the concerned departments.

He issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents. The Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

The DMRC has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the 53-year-old man who died in the Gokulpuri incident. The department declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who received minor injuries.

"The ex gratia payment for those injured has already been released. DMRC is also taking care of their treatment," the DMRC said in a statement late on Friday.

"An ex gratia has also been paid to the next of kin of the deceased along with funeral expenses. The rest of the compensation amount for the deceased is ready and shall be handed over to the legal heir at the earliest after due verification," it added. PTI KND SKY SKY