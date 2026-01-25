CM's advisor gets Cabinet minister status in J-K

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday accorded the status of a Cabinet minister to the chief minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju issued the order on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the order, Wani will draw a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month.

He will be provided transport facilities by the Motor Garages Department and rent-free residential accommodation in Jammu and Srinagar through the Estates Department, the order said.

Wani, a senior National Conference leader who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from the Kupwara seat, was appointed as an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 16, 2024.

He is a close aide of Abdullah and served as the minister of state during his first tenure between 2009 and 2014 and held charges of multiple ministries. PTI TAS MNK MNK