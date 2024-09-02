CM's Bhimashankar-bound helicopter rerouted as per plan, no emergency landing: Pune cops

Pune, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter bound for Bhimashankar Temple in Pune was rerouted on Monday due to inclement weather to Landewadi in Ambegaon tehsil as part of a plan and it was not an emergency landing, police officials said.

Shinde was going to Bhimashankar Temple to pray since it was the last 'somwar' of the holy month of Shravan, a Pune Rural police official said.

"There was no emergency landing of the CM's chopper. The rerouting was as per plans. There were two plans. As per plan A, the chopper was supposed to land at Bhimashankar if he weather was all right. As per the Plan B, the chopper was to be rerouted to Landewadi in Ambegaon tehsil if the weather at Bhimashankar is cloudy," the official.

"As it was cloudy at Bhimashankar, the helicopter was rerouted to Landewadi and it had a smooth landing. After landing, the CM travelled to the temple by road," he added. PTI SPK BNM