CMs call for upholding constitutional values as R-Day celebrations held across states

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Chief ministers cutting across political lines called for upholding the constitutional values on Monday as parades and events marked the 77th Republic-Day celebrations in the states and Union territories.

While the achievements of the state governments were highlighted at the events, some leaders also took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, claiming that constitutional institutions are facing a grave danger under its rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the citizens are the real guardian of the Constitution, asserting that every institution, ministry and department must remain accountable to people.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour at his official residence in Lucknow, the BJP leader said the Constitution has guided the country through numerous challenges and continues to strengthen the resolve of a united and strong India.

"Whenever the basic spirit of the Constitution is disrespected, it is not just an insult to the Constitution but also to those great personalities whose sacrifices ensured the country's freedom," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has to fight to get its own rights even today as he slammed the BJP-led Centre over the MGNREGA issue and pending rural development funds.

"I am pained to say that despite making maximum sacrifices, injustice and highhandedness have continuously been done to our state. Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights and it is knocking on the doors of courts," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said at an event in Hoshiarpur.

In a post on X, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini said, "Republic Day symbolises our unwavering faith in constitutional values, the resolve for social equality, and a firm commitment to democratic ideals. On this auspicious occasion, I salute and pay homage to the valiant freedom fighters who fought for our nation's independence and to the founding fathers of the Constitution who laid the foundation for a strong republic.

"On this Republic Day, let us pledge to actively participate in building a developed and self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and work unitedly in the interest of the nation." Addressing a function in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured people that the government would thoroughly examine every case linked to terrorism and the guilty would face the strictest punishment.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Let's celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India." "We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India plural and proud," the DMK leader said in a post on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cautioned about a "conspiracy" to make the Constitution irrelevant by taking away the autonomy of constitutional institutions.

"Those who are opposing the Constitution are against social change and social justice. People should understand that they are opposing laws and programmes that are in favour of the poor, farmers, workers, Dalits, and the exploited," the Congress leader said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for unity to defend secularism and federalism.

"The federal concept of a strong Centre with empowered states is facing serious challenges. We should stand together against policies that aim to weaken federalism by curtailing the financial powers of states and turning constitutional institutions into political tools," the CPI(M) leader said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took the salute at the Republic-Day parade as the marching contingents from the armed forces presented a striking display of professionalism, jointness, pride and mutual loyalty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the celebrations.

Separately, Banerjee called for a renewed commitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, while stressing the need for "collective vigilance" to safeguard the republic.

"I am reminded today of the old saying: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. I urge everyone today to exercise this vigil. Our republic and our Constitution today demand our collective vigilance," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the time has come for people to think and make a choice -- whether they want "vote-bank politics" or to take forward the development journey launched by the BJP government over the last five years.

Assam will go to polls in the next few months and people must decide whether they want to "surrender to Bangladeshi Muslims" or be part of progress and development, Sarma said at a Republic-Day function in Dibrugarh.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the state government's top priority is to provide one crore jobs and other employment opportunities by 2030.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unfurled the tricolour at Cuttack and asserted that the BJP government in the state has zero tolerance for crimes against women.

"I would like to assure the mothers and sisters of the state on this occasion that our government is always working for your safety. If anyone commits a crime against you, they will definitely be punished. In cases of violence against women, all the accused have been arrested," he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserted that Naxalism is set to be eliminated from the state by March.

His comments came a day after 11 security personnel were injured as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists went off during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the tricolour in the newly-created Vav-Tharad district. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the function held in Malupur.

Addressing a Republic-Day function at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai's Dadar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said India is moving fast on the strength of its Constitution and democratic values and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully outlined sharply-contrasting narratives on governance, the Constitution and the state's future while addressing Republic-Day functions.

After unfurling the tricolour at Jaipur's Badi Chaupar, Sharma said India has become the world's fourth-largest economy under Modi's leadership and is moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest.

Jully, also speaking at Badi Chaupar, described India as a "beautiful and great republic" that guarantees equality to all castes and communities.

However, the Congress leader launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that the forces in power are weakening the Constitution. PTI TEAM RC