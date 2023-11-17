CM's camp office 'Pragathi Bhavan' will be renamed ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Telangana CM's camp office-cum-official residence 'Pragathi Bhavan' will be renamed as ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’ after his party comes to power in the state -- and that its doors would be open to all, 24x7.

The Wayanad MP, who addressed election rallies and undertook a 'padayatra' at various places in Telangana today, in a social media post said that Congress’s victory in the elections in Telangana will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala' (people's) Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said "Congress’s victory will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala Telangana’. The Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all, 24x7".

"The CM and all ministers will hold regular 'Praja Darbaars' to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people first 'Prajala Telangana'. #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali (Change is needed, Congress should come)," Gandhi further said. PTI VVK SJR GDK VVK ANE