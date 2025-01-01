CMs of Haryana and Punjab greet people on New Year

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the New Year, expressing hope that the state will continue to progress and contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisment

Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous New Year 2025, Saini emphasised that achieving this goal would require the collective efforts of people of Haryana.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended greetings to people on the New Year.

"Happy New Year 2025 to all the countrymen. We hope that this year Punjab will enter a new era of development and progress. Praying to God, this year will write a new chapter of happiness, peace and success for all," the AAP leader posted on X in Punjabi.

Advertisment

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his Punjab counterpart Gulab Chand Kataria as well extended their greetings to people on the New Year.

"Let us welcome the New Year with renewed hope, determination, and enthusiasm. May the year 2025 bring happiness, health, prosperity, and peace to every household. Let us work together to build a stronger, more harmonious society and contribute to the progress and development of our state and nation," said Dattatreya.

He emphasized the importance of unity, inclusivity and hard work in achieving collective goals.

Advertisment

The governor encouraged the citizens of Haryana to continue their contributions to making the state a leader in every field, including education, agriculture and industry.

He also urged everyone to uphold the values of compassion and mutual respect, ensuring the spirit of service and goodwill guides their actions in the year 2025.

"May this New Year inspire us to overcome challenges with resilience and create a brighter future for generations to come. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!" Dattatreya said.

Advertisment

The Punjab governor on his part urged everyone to rededicate themselves to building a stronger and united India.

Kataria in his message also emphasized the need to make Punjab a "nasha mukt" (drug-free) state through collective efforts of all.

Meanwhile, the men and women across Punjab and Haryana thronged temples and Gurudwaras since early morning to pay obeisance on the occasion of the New Year.

Advertisment

There was heavy rush of devotees in Amritsar's Golden Temple where people from various parts of the country and abroad too reached since early morning to pay their obeisance.

In Haryana's Panchkula, there was heavy rush of devotees at the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

The people also thronged temples and Gurudwaras at several other places, including Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ambala, Karnal, Gurugram, Hisar and Rohtak. PTI SUN AS AS